IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 5,533 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 3.4 %

MKC stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. 1,315,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,008. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

