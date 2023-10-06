IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 688 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 77.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Teradyne by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.87.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,860,654 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.62. 173,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,526. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

