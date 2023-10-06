IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 8,395 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.09% of Tenable worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after buying an additional 595,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $566,150.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,351.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,440 shares of company stock worth $5,283,449. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 81,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.