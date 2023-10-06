IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,093 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of Beyond Meat worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 629,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

