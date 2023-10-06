iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 91,531 shares.The stock last traded at $54.44 and had previously closed at $54.43.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

