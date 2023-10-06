iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

CMF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,791. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

