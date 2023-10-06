iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 77,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,283,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GVI opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

