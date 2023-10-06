iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 42,477 shares.The stock last traded at $64.07 and had previously closed at $63.85.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $579.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.