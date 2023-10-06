iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 170.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. 300,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

