iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

