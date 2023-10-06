Jefferies Financial Group Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $85.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

