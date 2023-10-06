Johan Blach Petersen (Danish) Purchases 500,000 Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) insider Johan Blach Petersen (Danish) bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £175,000 ($211,531.49).

Shares of WPHO stock opened at GBX 40.90 ($0.49) on Friday. Windar Photonics PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,090.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.50.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

