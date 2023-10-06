JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $127.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:LW traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.74. 914,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

