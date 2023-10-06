Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company.

JGHHY remained flat at $4.79 during trading on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

