Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
