Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,612,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,892,000 after purchasing an additional 241,979 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.6% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

CSCO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

