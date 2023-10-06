KeyCorp Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $33.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of YETI opened at $40.05 on Friday. YETI has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at YETI

In other YETI news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.