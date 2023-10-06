Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 167,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 370,177 shares.The stock last traded at $15.57 and had previously closed at $15.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

