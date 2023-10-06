L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.1 %

FSTR stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.66 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

