Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Lamar Advertising worth $38,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $78.53 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $78.43 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

