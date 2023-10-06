Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 1.6% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.9 %

Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. 979,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,190. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

