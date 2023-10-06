Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Down 4.7%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.51 and last traded at $79.90. Approximately 567,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,810,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

