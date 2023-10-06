Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $180.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average is $181.41.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

