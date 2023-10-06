LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RAMP opened at $28.94 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $32.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $294,611.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.