Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) CEO Der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen Van Acquires 10,000 Shares

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) CEO Der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lixte Biotechnology Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology
Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
Read More
