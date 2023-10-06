Lyra Therapeutics’ (LYRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 296.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

LYRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,513. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $187.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.20.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,917.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.