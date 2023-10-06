Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

Shares of MHNC opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

