MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 29th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of MMD opened at $15.31 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $76,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

