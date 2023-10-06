MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 29th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of MMD opened at $15.31 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $76,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Time to Clean Up with These 3 Profitable Garbage Stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Microsoft Stock, Analysts Predict Double-Digit Upside
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Analysts See Strong Upside Trade for Undervalued REITs
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.