Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $37.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.89% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 2,525,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,974,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.