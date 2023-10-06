Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after buying an additional 1,888,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $142.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $159.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

