Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $196.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

MMC opened at $191.91 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $148.13 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

