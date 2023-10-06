Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH remained flat at $8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,315. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

