Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH remained flat at $8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,315. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
