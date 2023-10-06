Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $391.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

