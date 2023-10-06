Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.26 and last traded at $90.07. 18,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 271,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matson Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.49 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Matson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

