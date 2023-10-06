McDonald’s Co. (MCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.67 on December 15th

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.67 per share by the fast-food giant on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $12.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of MCD opened at $252.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.93. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $232.08 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 49.1% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

