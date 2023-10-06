MCF Advisors LLC Buys 308 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 146.9% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,913 shares of company stock worth $6,947,523 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

