MCF Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $87.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

