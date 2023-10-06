MCF Advisors LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 100.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $309.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

