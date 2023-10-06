McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,850. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $448.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.23.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
