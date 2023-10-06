Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRK. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.74.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.42. 1,269,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.