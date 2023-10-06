Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 670 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34.

NASDAQ:META opened at $304.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 266.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 9,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.81.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

