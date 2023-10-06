Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $382.17 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Mina has a market cap of $382.17 million and $7.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,081,340,813 coins and its circulating supply is 979,980,860 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,081,271,692.8400393 with 979,823,010.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.38706145 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10,522,506.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

