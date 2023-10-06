Mizuho Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $64.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

DINO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.