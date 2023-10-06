Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. 549,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,582. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

