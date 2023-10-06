Monero Price Reaches $149.08 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $149.08 or 0.00537514 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $52.74 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,734.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00234854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.32 or 0.00826832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00056115 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,341,162 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

