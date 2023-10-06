Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $64,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 234,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,114. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.