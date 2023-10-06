Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.62 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.35. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,116 shares of company stock worth $4,810,267 over the last 90 days. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.