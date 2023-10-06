Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $116.62

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.62, but opened at $113.63. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $111.46, with a volume of 7,425 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.44.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). The company had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 113,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 328.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,014,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

