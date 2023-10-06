Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Further Reading

