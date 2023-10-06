Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Navios Maritime
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- How to Invest in Esports
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.