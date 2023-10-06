NBT Bank N A NY Buys 2,925 Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 388.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

