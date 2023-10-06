NBT Bank N A NY Has $604,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE KMB opened at $118.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.53.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

